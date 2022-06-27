Advertisement

Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Rapid City

(MGN Online / Pexels)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several fireworks displays will be on tap in the Rapid City area July 1-4. If you’re looking for somewhere to watch fireworks this year, here’s a list of fireworks displays around the Black Hills.

July 1st- Rapid City: Black Hills Speedway, dusk (after the races) - 2467 Jolly Lane.

July 2nd- Belle Fourche: BH Round-Up, 10-10:30 pm, after rodeo.

Rapid City: Fitzgerald Post 22 Stadium, dusk (about 30 min. after the final game of the day).

July 3rd- Belle Fourche: BH Round-up, 10-10:30 pm, after rodeo.

Rapid City: Elks Gold Course, dusk (4pm fishing derby, kid’s games, picnic).

Sturgis: Sturgis Fairground, dusk.

Wall: Wall Community Golf Course, dusk.

Newcastle: Hill by the orange water tank, dusk.

July 4th- Rapid City: Executive Golf Course, approximately 9:30 pm (Rainout date is Tuesday, July 5th).

Rapid City: Arrowhead Golf Course, approximately 9:30 pm.

Custer: Pageant Hill, (dusk).

Hot Sprints: City Shop, dusk.

Lead: Open Cut, dusk.

Piedmont: Piedmont Park, dusk.

Interior: Rodeo Grounds, dusk.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or...
Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
A banner for June Fest, a hip-hop festival in Rapid City.
June Fest, a hip-hop music festival in Rapid City
A DoorDash driver was fired after he was seen in security video urinating in a customer's...
DoorDash employee caught on cam urinating outside customer’s home
A group of people stand in downtown Rapid City to protest against the Supreme Court decision to...
Second day of protesting against the Supreme Courts decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Latest News

Room where the South Dakota Government Accountability Board (GAB) typically meets in the...
Government Accountability Board brings on outside counsel to handle Noem ethics complaints
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
SD officials remind about firework safety
Post 320 14U wins final game of home tournament