Toasty temperatures through Wednesday

HOT
HOT(KEVN/KOTA)
By David Stradling
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are clear overnight and temperatures fall into the 50s for many. Tuesday remains sunny with highs climbing into the 80s and 90s.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with many in the 90s. We will be mostly sunny with a few isolated storms through the afternoon and evening hours. The front that fires off those storms will bring in some relief from the heat.

Thursday is mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and 80s. Similar temperatures are expected Friday, with another chance for some afternoon showers and storms. Afternoon storm chances will be likely for the weekend and into the Fourth of July. Temperatures will warm up through the weekend and we could flirt with 90° by Sunday and Monday.

