Advertisement

Sunny and Warmer as we Start a New Week

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:59 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - High pressure aloft will continue to build over the area this week, bringing warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine through Wednesday. Highs in the 90s can be expected Tuesday and especially Wednesday.

A cold front will move through Wednesday night, bringing isolated thunderstorms and cooler temperatures for Thursday. A westerly flow aloft will bring weak disturbances through, and a daily chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms through the 4th of July weekend.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or...
Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
A banner for June Fest, a hip-hop festival in Rapid City.
June Fest, a hip-hop music festival in Rapid City
A group of people stand in downtown Rapid City to protest against the Supreme Court decision to...
Second day of protesting against the Supreme Courts decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday

Latest News

Plenty of sun this week with the chance for thunderstorms returning on Thursday
Breezy
Plenty of sunshine for the next few days
Cool weekend but warming up by Monday
Rapid City forecast
A Few Storms Today; Windy and Unseasonably Cool Saturday