Advertisement

SD officials remind about firework safety

(A1C Dillon Johnston | U.S. Air Force)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:57 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s Fire Marshal remind people to practice firework safety on Forth of July.

“We understand that many people enjoy discharging fireworks, but at the same time we urge people to be careful,” said Fire Marshal Paul Merriman. “If not used properly, fireworks can be dangerous to people and property.”

As the holiday approaches, Merriman said, people should make sure they know what their local city or county rules or ordinances are in regards to handling fireworks.

Firework sales begin in South Dakota on Monday, June 27, and continue through July 5. The final day to legally discharge fireworks is July 11.

Other firework safety tips can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or...
Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
A banner for June Fest, a hip-hop festival in Rapid City.
June Fest, a hip-hop music festival in Rapid City
A DoorDash driver was fired after he was seen in security video urinating in a customer's...
DoorDash employee caught on cam urinating outside customer’s home
A group of people stand in downtown Rapid City to protest against the Supreme Court decision to...
Second day of protesting against the Supreme Courts decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Latest News

Post 320 14U wins final game of home tournament
Fireworks are one of the most anticipated traditions each year with more than 15 thousand...
What consumers should know going into July 4th celebrations
A record number of delegates came to the 2022 South Dakota GOP convention to have a hand in...
Jackley, Rhoden escape upsets; Barnett ousted
A group of people stand in downtown Rapid City to protest against the Supreme Court decision to...
Second day of protesting against the Supreme Courts decision to overturn Roe v. Wade