It’s all fun and games until a trip to the ER happens

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Now through July 5 in South Dakota you can buy all the fireworks your budget will allow, but before shooting them off to celebrate Independence Day, experts from E-R docs to firefighters say you should know how to safely handle the explosives.

“The 4th of July brings a lot of different injuries to us in the Emergency Department,” said Dr. Brooke Eide, Chairman of Emergency Medicine at Monument Health.

“Yeah, so we see people that get careless with fireworks. So, the big things are if you’re drinking alcohol to avoid fireworks if you have fireworks that don’t explode you should stay away from them because they can be very dangerous, and then never look over the top of a firework as this causes significant injury to the face and the head,” explained Eide.

Eide says he sees the most patients come in sustaining an injury from a mortar firework, which is an explosive in an artillery shell that’s fired out of a tube.

“On the fire safety side of things we like to encourage people to have a garden hose, a bucket of water, mow your lawn before shooting off any fireworks, and always choose a good spot to shoot off fireworks like an open parking lot,” said John Potter with the Rapid City Fire Department.

Fireworks are not allowed in the Black Hills, Rapid City, Hill City, and Wall city limits.

“We like to encourage everybody to go to professional events,” said Potter

However, If you choose to light your own firework, be careful.

“So, I think it’s important to have a fun weekend with the 4th of July, but also to be careful and try and avoid the emergency department,” stated Eide.

