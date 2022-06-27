Advertisement

Black Hills VA’s considered safe from closure

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds announces his efforts to stop the AIR Commission.
South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds announces his efforts to stop the AIR Commission.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:18 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On June 27, Senator Mike Rounds visited Hot Springs to make a special announcement for the Veteran Affair (VA) healthcare facilities that were under consideration to be closed. He said the facilities will no longer be closed in an effort by the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

Rounds said he and others on the committee will not be accepting nominations for people to sit on the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission, virtually eliminating the recommendations for VA facilities across the United States. In the Black Hills services in Hot Springs and Fort Meade could have been limited and moved to a new hospital in Rapid City. Rounds said these locations are important for veterans across much of the coverage area that reaches all of West River and as far south as Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He explained that modifying or adding facilities in Rapid City is still an option.

Rounds says, “This should be a permanent solution and what’s happened is a group of us who are within the Veterans Committee, we have agreed we will not be taking up those nominations,”

Rounds said the move is a bi-partisan effort to keep healthcare available for veterans in rural areas across the country.

