What consumers should know going into July 4th celebrations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Fireworks are one of the most anticipated traditions each year with more than 15 thousand independence displays throughout the United States...that is according to the American Pyrotechnics Association. Most consumers that purchase fireworks...do so from small businesses.

Nationwide, more than 100 small family businesses comprise of the fireworks display industry. Travis Buss, co-owner of Discount Fireworks in Rapid Valley says that he has been able to maintain their stock, but covid played a big role in delaying importing and exporting goods two years ago.

Buss states “The impact on this actually started last year, with the covid situation that broke out in 20-20. According to our governments, the first season that people could actually do something was the fourth of July which, created a shortage. Unfortunately, all fireworks are made in China and China decided that there is a huge market for fireworks and so, it became hard to get products and ship products. Right now, currently, we still do not know where a good portion of our fireworks stands. They are either on the water...in the port...at the dock...on the railroad...or on the railroad yard.”

Despite shipping challenges, the fireworks industry is thriving and hopes that consumers who purchase fireworks get educated on how to use them properly.

Buss states “Some of the big do’s and don’ts that all consumers should follow is never have a lit firework in your hand. Most of the manufacturers prefer if you use goggles with all of the products. Do not shoot fireworks at people or property, most of them are designed to shoot up, shoot them on a flat surface...just some of the common sense as in any product line. For somebody who has never done it, the best thing is just to ask. Maybe not ask your neighbor...maybe ask someone that has a little more experience because who knows your neighbor may not be the person you want to ask.”

Anyone found with illegal use of fireworks will be fined up to 500 dollars, 30 days in jail or both. City and County law officials will have increased presence within a one-mile radius of Rapid City and Rapid Valley and citations will be issued.

