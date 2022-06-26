Second day of protesting against the Supreme Courts decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For the second-day protestors have rallied together across the United States in their anger against the reversal of Roe v. Wade. In Rapid City, a demonstration was held in front of the federal courthouse once again.

A group of people stood at the corner of Main street and 9th street this evening chanting back and forth to each other. Since South Dakota already made abortion illegal in most circumstances, one protestor said she is there to educate. She wants to let people know that the options are limited in South Dakota, but she said a change can occur. Currently, abortion is illegal in all circumstances, except when there is harm to the mother.

“I worked with her, and she carried her dead fetus for three months before she went septic, and only then did they take it out. And that was years ago with the same laws that we have now. So, saying that they are allowing exceptions is probably more untrue than true”

Along with protests in Rapid City, Madison said she hopes to join people at the Capitol in Pierre.

