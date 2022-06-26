Advertisement

1 person dies after being dragged into pond by alligator, police say

One person has died after an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht area Friday.
One person has died after an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht area Friday.(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 2:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - One person has died after an alligator attack in South Carolina on Friday.

Around 11:45 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a water rescue call in the area of Excalaber Court outside of Myrtle Beach, WMBF reports.

Upon arrival, units determined that an alligator had taken hold of a neighbor and retreated into a nearby retention pond.

A South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) biologist and an SCDNR-contracted alligator removal service determined that the alligator should be humanely euthanized on site.

The victim was recovered from the pond, and the alligator was removed.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. The HCPD death investigation is underway.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Section responded to assist.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP Graphics)
Rapid City man arrested following shooting
Some protesters occasionally blocked traffic for a short time, before clearing the crosswalk.
Protesters for abortion rights gather in front of federal building
Anita Alvarez of United States, center, is taken from the pool after collapsing during the solo...
US coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer at worlds
A banner for June Fest, a hip-hop festival in Rapid City.
June Fest, a hip-hop music festival in Rapid City
A group of people stand in downtown Rapid City to protest against the Supreme Court decision to...
Second day of protesting against the Supreme Courts decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Latest News

A Leesville man is accused of chaining his fiancee in the bedroom. Robert Allen McCrary, 30, is...
Man accuses fiancée of infidelity, chains her in bedroom, police say
Several explosions rocked the west of Kyiv, with at least two residential buildings struck. The...
Russia strikes Kyiv as Western leaders meet in Europe
Police lights file graphic.
Reports: 8 people shot at Tacoma dance party
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, of Illinois, speaks as former President Donald Trump stands behind her...
Rep. Mary Miller calls Roe decision ‘victory for white life’