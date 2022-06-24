People in Rapid City react to overturning of Roe v. Wade

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Emotions are high across the country as the Supreme Court announces their decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. We spoke with people in Rapid City about how they feel about this decision.

The decision has many people wondering what other precedents the Court will strike down. Tasha Hernandez, visiting from Los Angeles, has these fears.

“It’s disgusting because it’s an erosion of human rights. Next, they’re going to come for gay marriage, birth control, people’s right to privacy, and everything else.”

The National Right to Life organization says it’s a great day for life and unborn children.

However, opponents of the decision say the ruling destroys women’s body autonomy.

Andrew Canaan, who grew up in the Black Hills and now lives in Detroit, says he’s disappointed the decision came from a majority male Supreme Court.

“It just shows that no matter how far we get, the past 6 years have kind of dragged the world down into a darker place that hopefully we can come back from.”

Protests are already underway across the country, and we have no word yet on any potential demonstrations in Rapid City over the weekend.

