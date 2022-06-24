Advertisement

Hackers stole $100 million, crypto company says

For cryptocurrency firms, hacking has been a big problem, with companies losing millions of...
For cryptocurrency firms, hacking has been a big problem, with companies losing millions of dollars at a time.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:55 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hackers have stolen $100 million from California-based cryptocurrency firm Harmony, the company said Thursday.

The thieves hit a “bridge,” a program that allows the transfer of cryptocurrency.

It’s unclear who’s behind the heist.

Harmony tweeted Thursday night that they’re “working around the clock” in their investigation alongside the FBI and multiple cyber security firms.

Harmony joins a long list of cryptocurrency firms that have been plundered by hackers for millions of dollars at a time.

A tracking firm said hackers have stolen over $1 billion from cryptocurrency bridges this year alone.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bureau of land management says that campers that are parked along the Orman dam will need...
A stern message for campers who park along Orman Dam
Marijuana dispensary in Pine Ridge, South Dakota.
Pine Ridge dispensary leads the way in recreational marijuana use
Life Flight helicopter
Two children rescued after falling into ravine in the Badlands
firework
Fireworks information: what is legal, where, and public displays
Fire line tape, marking the area of a structure fire on Main Street in Wall.
A Wall business was destroyed in overnight fire

Latest News

The house is now covered with a tarp, with no explanation except for a letter left behind by...
WHOOPS: Family comes home to roofless house after roofing company got the wrong address
FILE - Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June...
A year on, Surfside remembers 98 victims of condo collapse
WHOOPS: Family comes home to roofless house after roofing company got the wrong address
Ellen Ensig-Brodsky, 89, a LGBTQ rights activist, poses in her home Wednesday in New York. Even...
At Pride events, celebrations amid a darker national environment
President Joe Biden discusses Friday what was lost in the Supreme Court decision overturning...
Biden: Roe affirmed 'fundamental right of privacy'