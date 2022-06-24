Advertisement

Cool weekend but warming up by Monday

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:06 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Thunderstorms continue to move out of our area today with lows expected to be in the 50s for most areas. Some isolated showers still lingering behind as we move into the early morning hours on Saturday. Saturday some clouds will still be left in the area but by the afternoon hours those clouds will give way to sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s with Northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph, higher winds will lead to stronger gusts of wind which are expected to be around 40 mph.

Sunday we’re still cool, but those gusty winds dissipate a little giving us a high of 72 but with plenty of sunshine.

Monday getting warmer with sunny skies and a high of 85.

By Tuesday we’re hot once more with temperatures close to 90.

