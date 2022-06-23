A stern message for campers who park along Orman Dam

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Camping is meant to be a time of enjoyment and exploration for visitors traveling across different landscapes, but the Bureau of Land Management says that some folks are taking advantage of that in an illegal way.

Regulations state that people must occupy their camper for at least eight hours within a 24-hour period.

The issue is that some people are planting their campers on camp land without occupying them on the weekends, making it an illegal occupancy.

The Bureau says that campers that are parked along the Orman dam will need to be occupied at least 8 hours per day or they will be towed all next week.

