Advertisement

A stern message for campers who park along Orman Dam

The Bureau of land management says that campers that are parked along the Orman dam will need...
The Bureau of land management says that campers that are parked along the Orman dam will need to be occupied at least 8 hours per day or they will be towed all next week(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:34 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Camping is meant to be a time of enjoyment and exploration for visitors traveling across different landscapes, but the Bureau of Land Management says that some folks are taking advantage of that in an illegal way.

Regulations state that people must occupy their camper for at least eight hours within a 24-hour period.

The issue is that some people are planting their campers on camp land without occupying them on the weekends, making it an illegal occupancy.

The Bureau says that campers that are parked along the Orman dam will need to be occupied at least 8 hours per day or they will be towed all next week.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana dispensary in Pine Ridge, South Dakota.
Pine Ridge dispensary leads the way in recreational marijuana use
Life Flight helicopter
Two children rescued after falling into ravine in the Badlands
Finding affordable solutions include moving out of state, moving farther from family and...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Rapid City metro area
Fire line tape, marking the area of a structure fire on Main Street in Wall.
A Wall business was destroyed in overnight fire
Governor Kristi Noem
South Dakota Gov. Noem gets emphatic win with AG’s removal

Latest News

Dream Design International along with the City of Spearfish partnered up to build an affordable...
Spearfish aims to fix the aging housing crisis
Powerlines dangling among an alley in downtown Rapid City.
Art Alley will have less powerlines in downtown Rapid City
South Dakota drought map released on June 23.
Drought still lingers after recent rain storms
For the past several years, the Black Hills Homeless coalition, along with Black Hills Special...
Despite growing inflation, Community Connect offers resources