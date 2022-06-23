Advertisement

One more Hot Day Today, then a Change

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:58 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today will be another hot one with highs near 90 or so this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny.

A cold front will move through the area tomorrow and tomorrow night. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible along and behind the front, with a marginal risk of a severe storm in mainly southwest South Dakota. Hail would be the main threat. This front will usher in much cooler air for the weekend. Temperatures will be up to 10 degrees below average.

A strong ridge rebuilds over the area next week, bringing a return to hot and mostly dry conditions, at least through Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana dispensary in Pine Ridge, South Dakota.
Pine Ridge dispensary leads the way in recreational marijuana use
Life Flight helicopter
Two children rescued after falling into ravine in the Badlands
Finding affordable solutions include moving out of state, moving farther from family and...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Rapid City metro area
Fire line tape, marking the area of a structure fire on Main Street in Wall.
A Wall business was destroyed in overnight fire
WIC: Women, Infants, and Children.
WIC Program Announces New Income Guidelines

Latest News

HOT
Stormy Friday ahead as temperatures look to cool down for the Weekend
Rapid City forecast
Warmer today; Hot Thursday
Very sunny
Warmer Tomorrow and Thursday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A Warmer and Drier Weather Pattern Returns