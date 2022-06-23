One more Hot Day Today, then a Change

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today will be another hot one with highs near 90 or so this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny.

A cold front will move through the area tomorrow and tomorrow night. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible along and behind the front, with a marginal risk of a severe storm in mainly southwest South Dakota. Hail would be the main threat. This front will usher in much cooler air for the weekend. Temperatures will be up to 10 degrees below average.

A strong ridge rebuilds over the area next week, bringing a return to hot and mostly dry conditions, at least through Wednesday.

