Monument Health preps for COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months old

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control approved COVID vaccinations for children as young as six months old.

This makes about 20 million children in the United States eligible to be protected against the coronavirus.

Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health said that this is welcomed news, as more vaccinations leads to more protection.

He adds that many families will be relieved by this news.

”There’s always that risk that you can’t take the children to see their grandparents for fear of risk of getting COVID, and that’s going to be another benefit of vaccinating this age group.”

Kurra said that vaccinations for young children are coming just in time for the Forth of July holiday.

