Despite growing inflation, Community Connect offers resources

For the past several years, the Black Hills Homeless coalition, along with Black Hills Special Services, have hosted the Community Connect event to help those in need find resources.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:49 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every couple of months, organizations in Rapid City come together to help give back to the community.

For the past several years, the Black Hills Homeless coalition, along with Black Hills Special Services, have hosted the Community Connect event to help those in need find resources. They operate out of an old grocery store on Omaha Street.

Jeanne Burckhard-McKenna with Black Hills Special Services, who helps organize the event, said that it’s a one-stop shop for necessities.

“We have a lot of agencies that come in, the set up a table, share their resources, and sign people up for different things, or they’ll even have some giveaways,” Burckhard-McKenna said. “Then, we do a huge, free regifting store in the back, and that’s through donations from everybody in the community.”

A pandemic, plus rising inflation and gas prices have led to more people seeking help, as well as giving it.

“I’ve noticed, since COVID, I’ve received more donations,” Burckhard-McKenna said. “I think it’s because people can’t always help financially, but everyone can clean, everyone can look and see what they’re not using and re-gift it.”

Burckhard-McKenna said that there’s no income requirement to visit the community connect event, and anyone who needs assistance is welcome.

