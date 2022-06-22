Advertisement

WIC Program Announces New Income Guidelines

WIC: Women, Infants, and Children.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:51 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health’s (DOH) Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program reminds that families have the resources needed to be healthy and strong as the WIC income guidelines have been updated.

WIC is a special supplemental nutrition program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, provided at no cost to eligible moms, infants, and children. Its goal is to offer education on healthy eating, nutrition, and breastfeeding, make referrals to other services, and help improve health by providing nutritious foods to supplement diets.

If your family income does not exceed the following amounts for the size of your family, you could qualify for WIC:

Family Size185% of the Federal Poverty LevelFamily Size185% of the Federal Poverty Level
1$25,1426$68,802
2$33,8747$77,534
3$42,6068$86,266
4$51,3389$94,998
5$60,07010$103,730

If you would like to know if you or your children are eligible for the WIC Program and apply online, go to the DOH WIC website.

