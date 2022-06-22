Warmer today; Hot Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A ridge of high pressure aloft will build over the area today. This means warmer temperatures are in store for us: we’ll see upper 80s today in many places, with 90 degree heat in spots of Thursday.

A fairly potent cold front will bring considerably cooler temperatures this weekend. As the front moves through late Friday, we’ll see gusty northwest winds and scattered thunderstorms. The weekend will be dry with below normal temperatures - highs in the lower 70s.

The ridge rebuilds next week, leading to warmer temperatures once again.

