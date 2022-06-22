Advertisement

American Airlines ending service to 3 cities due to pilot shortage

As pilot shortages continue to plague airports, American Airlines announced there will be canceling flights to three cities in September.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:34 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) - Beginning on Sept. 7, American Airlines will end service to at least three cities due to the pilot shortage.

The company will stop flying to Ithaca and Islip in New York and Toledo, Ohio.

According to several reports, including one from USA Today, the airline will also stop flying to Dubuque, Iowa.

Those four markets are currently served by the airline’s regional affiliates, with up to two flights per day to larger hubs.

A spokesperson for American Airlines says the company has 100 regional planes on the ground that it can’t fly because there aren’t enough regional pilots.

