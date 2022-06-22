Advertisement

AMAZING: Firefighter rappels down overpass to save dog that fell into ravine

Lt. Matt Hill with the Bartlett Fire Department rappelled down to the dog to save it.
Lt. Matt Hill with the Bartlett Fire Department rappelled down to the dog to save it.(Bartlett Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:46 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTLETT, Tenn. (Gray News) – First responders in Tennessee rappelled down an overpass and into a ravine to save a dog Tuesday night.

According to the Bartlett Police Department, officers received a call about a small dog that had jumped over an overpass and fell about 25 feet onto rocks in a ravine. The caller said the dog appeared injured.

Police said Lt. Matt Hill with the Bartlett Fire Department rappelled down to the dog to save it.

To everyone’s surprise, the dog was uninjured and able to follow Hill out of the ravine.

Police posted photos of the rescue on their Facebook page.

Bartlett is located about 13 miles east of Memphis.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wall's Cactus Cafe destroyed in June 20, 2022 fire.
Fire destroys Wall cafe
John Szczecina was fired after he says he accidentally set pumps at 69 cents a gallon at a...
Gas station refuses GoFundMe money to make up for 69 cent gas mistake, fired employee says
Fire line tape, marking the area of a structure fire on Main Street in Wall.
A Wall business was destroyed in overnight fire
Rapid City Housefire
Housefire in Rapid City originated in the garage and led to a collapsed roof
South Dakota Attorney General (center) listens from the floor of the state Senate during his...
South Dakota Senate convicts Ravnsborg in impeachment trial

Latest News

A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Ukraine expects EU-wide support for candidacy to join bloc
The owner faces multiple counts of cruelty to persons with infirmities, Medicaid fraud, and...
Nursing home owner whose residents suffered in Ida arrested
FILE- A smashed car sits on the corner of Broadway and 45th Street in New York's Times Square,...
Man found not responsible for Times Square vehicle rampage
Visitors returned Wednesday morning to a changed landscape in Yellowstone National Park.
Crowds flock to Yellowstone as park reopens after floods
The Uvalde investigation intensifies.
Uvalde investigation intensifies amid Senate gun deal