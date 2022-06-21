Warmer Tomorrow and Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clear skies will continue tonight and tomorrow. Highs temperatures tomorrow will be warmer with highs in the 80s for much of our area and lower 90s east. Thursday will be even warmer with highs in the 90s for Rapid City. We will also see a little more cloud cover Thursday as well. By the time we get to the weekend, we will see cooler temperatures with the chance of storms Saturday.

