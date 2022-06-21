Advertisement

Officials: Plane fire at Miami airport, 3 minor injuries

The plane was carrying 126 people, and three were taken to a nearby hospital for minor...
The plane was carrying 126 people, and three were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, a Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:03 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A passenger plane carrying 126 people caught fire after landing Tuesday at Miami International Airport when its landing gear collapsed, though no serious injuries were reported, authorities said.

The fire was caused by the collapse of landing gear on a Red Air flight arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin said in an email to The Associated Press.

The plane was carrying 126 people, and three were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, he added.

Other passengers were being bussed from the plane to the terminal.

TV news images showed the plane appeared to have come to rest in grass beside the runway and it and a large area around it were apparently doused with firefighters’ chemicals. At least three firefighting vehicles were positioned nearby.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Housefire
Housefire in Rapid City originated in the garage and led to a collapsed roof
Wall's Cactus Cafe destroyed in June 20, 2022 fire.
Fire destroys Wall cafe
Gas Prices
How Rapid City public works departments and more are impacted by inflation and high gas prices
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
Five people dead after car crash

Latest News

FILE - Smoke from the Calf Canyon/Hermit Peak Fire drifts over Las Vegas, N.M., on May 7, 2022.
Massive New Mexico blaze blamed on miscalculations, errors
Fire line tape, marking the area of a structure fire on Main Street in Wall.
A Wall business was destroyed in overnight fire
Banner hung on a table at the bandshell in Memorial Park at the start of the walk.
The community comes together to address ongoing issues of violence
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Civil jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975