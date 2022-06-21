Advertisement

Live coverage of the South Dakota AG impeachment trial

The impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:33 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(AP) - South Dakota senators have begun hearing evidence for the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, whose account of a fatal 2020 traffic accident led criminal investigators, some lawmakers and the victim’s family to question his truthfulness. The proceeding that began Tuesday is expected to take two days. Ravnsborg struck and killed a pedestrian, but initially said he may have struck a deer or large animal and didn’t know otherwise until he returned to the scene the next day. The Republican-controlled Senate is hearing from impeachment prosecutors, defense attorneys, crash investigators and former members of Ravnsborg’s staff as lawmakers decide whether to remove the Republican attorney general from office.

You can watch live coverage of the impeachment trial on our Facebook page.

