Advertisement

First Native American US treasurer to be appointed, head Mint

FILE - Marilynn "Lynn" Malerba stands next to a photograph of late Chief Ralph Sturges at...
FILE - Marilynn "Lynn" Malerba stands next to a photograph of late Chief Ralph Sturges at Tribal offices in Uncasville, Conn., on March 4, 2010. Malerba, who is Native American, was nominated to be U.S. Treasurer in a historic first, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Biden's nomination of Malerba to the federal Treasury role was announced ahead of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota, Tuesday.(AP Jessica Hill)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:20 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Native American is being appointed U.S. treasurer, a historic first. The White House on Tuesday announced President Joe Biden’s intent to appoint Marilynn Malerba as his administration establishes an Office of Tribal and Native Affairs at the Treasury Department. The treasurer’s duties include oversight of the U.S. Mint. The treasurer’s signature appears on U.S. currency. Malerba is the lifetime chief of the Mohegan Indian Tribe, located in Uncasville, Connecticut. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says Malerba will help further efforts to “support the development of Tribal economies.” Yellen is set to visit the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota on Tuesday, the first time a Treasury secretary has visited a tribal nation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Housefire
Housefire in Rapid City originated in the garage and led to a collapsed roof
Wall's Cactus Cafe destroyed in June 20, 2022 fire.
Fire destroys Wall cafe
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
Gas Prices
How Rapid City public works departments and more are impacted by inflation and high gas prices
Five people dead after car crash

Latest News

The impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
Live coverage of the South Dakota AG impeachment trial
Wall's Cactus Cafe destroyed in June 20, 2022 fire.
Fire destroys Wall cafe
Gas Prices
How Rapid City public works departments and more are impacted by inflation and high gas prices
Rapid City Housefire
Housefire in Rapid City originated in the garage and led to a collapsed roof