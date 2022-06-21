COVID-19 shots recommended for infants

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Children aged six months and older can now receive COVID-19 shots, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the Pfizer vaccine for six months through four years with a three-dose series. Also, the Moderna vaccine is recommended for children aged six months through five years in a two-dose series for most children and appropriate dose amount.

“I encourage Wyoming parents to choose vaccination for their children. We have certainly seen some children become very ill due to the virus and we also know they can spread COVID-19 to others who may be especially vulnerable to the virus and its effects,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH.

Scientists and medical experts completed a review of safety and effectiveness data from clinical trials of thousands of young children before recommending vaccines for them. Therefore, health experts say that everyone ages 6 months and older should now get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

