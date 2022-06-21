Advertisement

The community comes together to address ongoing issues of violence

Banner hung on a table at the bandshell in Memorial Park at the start of the walk.
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:51 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Violence in one Rapid City community has been an ongoing issue, but the community is coming together to try and address the problem and build solutions from the ground up.

Recently, an alleged uptick in crime in North Rapid has brought more attention to the issue and the need for a safe community.

Tuesday I. Am. Legacy, a non-profit organization in Rapid City, hosted a 5K walk to bring awareness to the problem and work towards a solution.

”Just coming together as a community, you know, doing something together, something that’s constructive with our time. Something that’s also healthy for us,” said Angela LaRoche, social defense advocate for I. Am. Legacy.

“It’s also a good chance for other members of the community to come and see what resources we do have available out here and let them know that there are people wanting to help,” said Miranda Brown Bull, family unification advocate for I. Am. Legacy.

The walk started at the Band Shell in Memorial Park and ended in Sioux Park.

