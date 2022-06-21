Air conditioning assistance is now available in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Social Services offers assistance with repair and replacement of air conditioning systems for South Dakotans.

Eligibility for the energy assistance program is based on the number of people and income of everyone in the home. People qualified for the Low-income Energy Assistance Program and those who own their home can apply for the energy assistance.

If you need help with repair and replacement of air conditioning systems that are not working or not working properly, visit The Department of Social Services website.

Air conditioner repair and replacement is based on a first-come basis, and the payments are made to the energy supplier.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.