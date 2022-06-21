Advertisement

Air conditioning assistance is now available in South Dakota

Window unit air conditioner
Window unit air conditioner
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:21 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Social Services offers assistance with repair and replacement of air conditioning systems for South Dakotans.

Eligibility for the energy assistance program is based on the number of people and income of everyone in the home. People qualified for the Low-income Energy Assistance Program and those who own their home can apply for the energy assistance.

If you need help with repair and replacement of air conditioning systems that are not working or not working properly, visit The Department of Social Services website.

Air conditioner repair and replacement is based on a first-come basis, and the payments are made to the energy supplier.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Housefire
Housefire in Rapid City originated in the garage and led to a collapsed roof
Wall's Cactus Cafe destroyed in June 20, 2022 fire.
Fire destroys Wall cafe
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
Gas Prices
How Rapid City public works departments and more are impacted by inflation and high gas prices
Five people dead after car crash

Latest News

Journey Museum asking for community support in continuing to share Black Hills history
Journey Museum asking for community support in continuing to share Black Hills history
COVID-19 shots recommended for infants
The impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
Live coverage of the South Dakota AG impeachment trial
FILE - Marilynn "Lynn" Malerba stands next to a photograph of late Chief Ralph Sturges at...
First Native American US treasurer to be appointed, head Mint