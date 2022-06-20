Strong Storms This Afternoon, Then Very Nice Overnight & Tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Severe storms are expected throughout the afternoon. The greatest risk for severe weather will be between 2pm-6pm. Large hail and strong winds will be the biggest threat, but there is a small chance for an isolated tornado. There is a chance for severe storms for all of our viewing area, but especially Western South Dakota. After the storms clear, we are looking mostly clear for the next couple of days with very nice temperatures tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will peak in the 70s for much of our area. Warmer temperatures Wednesday and Thursday with another chance of storms by the weekend.

