Advertisement

Multiple people injured during shooting in DC, police say

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:30 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Multiple people including a police officer have been injured in a shooting Sunday, D.C. police said.

The shooting reportedly occurred during an event called Moechella, described as an “Advocacy Festival Amplifying the Culture of Washington DC.”

Police were responding to the U Street area in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people dead after car crash
Crews recover the body of a driver of a dump truck that careened into a reservoir.
Body of driver recovered after dump truck rolls into reservoir
Rapid City was hit with a smoldering 96 degrees with winds up to 18 miles per hour on Saturday,...
What people should know when exposed to high volumes of heat
The department must create a plan for charging station infrastructure to receive funds...
South Dakota Department of Transportation seeking public comments on charging stations
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday

Latest News

FILE - People attend Juneteenth celebrations in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, on June...
Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities
Joyce Jefferson, the tale teller of South Dakota African American Sheros.
Joyce Jefferson, telling the stories of African American women in South Dakota
Tulsa police arrested a man after they say he impersonated an officer to keep a 16-year-old at...
Man arrested for impersonating officer, keeping teen runaway at home, police say
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, director Paul Haggis attends the world premiere of...
Reports: Film director Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case