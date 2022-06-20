Housefire in Rapid City originated in the garage and led to a collapsed roof

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Late Monday morning, a house fire broke out in southeastern Rapid City off of Range View Circle.

The Rapid City Fire and Police Departments arrived quickly on scene to keep neighbors back, and to start putting out the fire that could be seen from miles away.

“When crews arrived on scene,” says Tessa Jaeger with the Rapid City Fire Department, says, “they noticed flames and heavy smoke coming from the garage area of the home.”

While crews fought the fire, the smoke was visible from blocks away. Like to Jan Knutson, a nearby neighbor, who says, “I looked out the window, and I thought it was a dark storm cloud at first. By the time I got to the door, I realized it was smoke bellowing out.” As she got closer, she says saw red flames bursting into the air, “and there was a big explosion. I don’t know what that was.” Before long, the fire spread into much of the home and into the attic. “It was just popping noises.”

Dozens of firefighters on scene, armed with hoses and tools, sought to get things under control. In an effort to mitigate damage, as the fire surged throughout the home. “I don’t know about the extent of it right now,” Jaeger says.

While damage to the interior is unknown, it’s clear the exterior is facing significant damage since firefighters picked apart the collapsing roof, dug through bits and pieces of what remained of a car and other debris that was tossed out of the way.

“I was curious on how bad it was,” says Knutson, “and it’s bad.”

All the while, fire crews say a police presence was already on scene when they arrived. Brendyn Medina, with the Rapid City Police Departments, says that officer were, “working to evacuate homes in proximity.”

It took about 15 minutes to get the fire under control. Police and Fire say no one was in the home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

“So,” says Jaeger, “that’s the good news. Always what we want to hear in a structure fire.”

The Rapid City Fire Department says when a house fire breaks out near you, it’s important to stay back to make sure you’re not breathing in any harmful smoke.

