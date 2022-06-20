Advertisement

Housefire in Rapid City originated in the garage and led to a collapsed roof

Rapid City Housefire
Rapid City Housefire(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:28 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Late Monday morning, a house fire broke out in southeastern Rapid City off of Range View Circle.

The Rapid City Fire and Police Departments arrived quickly on scene to keep neighbors back, and to start putting out the fire that could be seen from miles away.

“When crews arrived on scene,” says Tessa Jaeger with the Rapid City Fire Department, says, “they noticed flames and heavy smoke coming from the garage area of the home.”

While crews fought the fire, the smoke was visible from blocks away. Like to Jan Knutson, a nearby neighbor, who says, “I looked out the window, and I thought it was a dark storm cloud at first. By the time I got to the door, I realized it was smoke bellowing out.” As she got closer, she says saw red flames bursting into the air, “and there was a big explosion. I don’t know what that was.” Before long, the fire spread into much of the home and into the attic. “It was just popping noises.”

Dozens of firefighters on scene, armed with hoses and tools, sought to get things under control. In an effort to mitigate damage, as the fire surged throughout the home. “I don’t know about the extent of it right now,” Jaeger says.

While damage to the interior is unknown, it’s clear the exterior is facing significant damage since firefighters picked apart the collapsing roof, dug through bits and pieces of what remained of a car and other debris that was tossed out of the way.

“I was curious on how bad it was,” says Knutson, “and it’s bad.”

All the while, fire crews say a police presence was already on scene when they arrived. Brendyn Medina, with the Rapid City Police Departments, says that officer were, “working to evacuate homes in proximity.”

It took about 15 minutes to get the fire under control. Police and Fire say no one was in the home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

“So,” says Jaeger, “that’s the good news. Always what we want to hear in a structure fire.”

The Rapid City Fire Department says when a house fire breaks out near you, it’s important to stay back to make sure you’re not breathing in any harmful smoke.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
Crews recover the body of a driver of a dump truck that careened into a reservoir.
Body of driver recovered after dump truck rolls into reservoir
Five people dead after car crash
Mayor Steve Allender declared June 20th through the 26th as Pollinator Week in Rapid City. He...
Rapid City taking the lead in honoring Pollinators in the Black Hills
Rapid City was hit with a smoldering 96 degrees with winds up to 18 miles per hour on Saturday,...
What people should know when exposed to high volumes of heat

Latest News

Gas Prices
How Rapid City public works departments and more are impacted by inflation and high gas prices
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
Costs add up quickly with wedding invites
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season