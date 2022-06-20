Advertisement

Dog food recalled over salmonella concerns

Freshpet is recalling one lot of Freshpet Select Fresh from the Kitchen Home-cooked Chicken...
Freshpet is recalling one lot of Freshpet Select Fresh from the Kitchen Home-cooked Chicken Recipe after some of it was mistakenly shipped to stores.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:10 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you feed your dog Freshpet, listen up.

The company is recalling the 4.5-pound bag of Freshpet Select Fresh from the Kitchen Home-cooked Chicken Recipe, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The recalled products may have been purchased from Walmart stores in Alabama and Georgia, and from Target stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.

The company says the dog food might be contaminated with salmonella, which could affect dogs who eat it and anyone who handles the food.

The recall is voluntary and it’s just one lot. Look for retail UPC code 627975011673 and the sell by date 10-29-22.

Salmonella can make people sick and cause stomach issues, and it affects animals the same way.

At this point, Freshpet says it hasn’t gotten any reports that anyone has gotten sick.

The issues here is that this lot was supposed to be thrown out, but a small portion of it got sent out to stores by mistake.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
Crews recover the body of a driver of a dump truck that careened into a reservoir.
Body of driver recovered after dump truck rolls into reservoir
Five people dead after car crash
Mayor Steve Allender declared June 20th through the 26th as Pollinator Week in Rapid City. He...
Rapid City taking the lead in honoring Pollinators in the Black Hills
Rapid City was hit with a smoldering 96 degrees with winds up to 18 miles per hour on Saturday,...
What people should know when exposed to high volumes of heat

Latest News

A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to the beach
A homeless encampment grows in size just west of downtown Friday, May 20, 2022, in Phoenix....
Sweltering streets: Hundreds of homeless die in extreme heat
Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to...
Police: 1 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Harlem gathering
A teddy bear is seen on a building destroyed by attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 19,...
‘It’s just hell there’: Russia still pounds eastern Ukraine