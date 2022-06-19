Advertisement

Biden adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White...
FILE - National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:45 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan tested positive on Saturday for COVID-19, according to the White House.

Sullivan typically has frequent contact with President Joe Biden but last was in contact with the president early in the week, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Sullivan had been keeping his distance from Biden after “a couple” of people he had been in close contact with had tested positive for the virus, the official said.

Adrienne Watson, a National Security Council spokeswoman, said Sullivan “is asymptomatic and he has not been in close contact with the president.”

The White House confirmed on Thursday that Biden had tested negative that day. White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Biden has been tested more recently.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people dead after car crash
Dr. Maryam Amouamouha is currently working on her second doctoral degree here at South Dakota...
One South Dakota Mines graduate student’s invention that could eradicate Septic systems across the world
Back in February, a shooting on Allen Gulch Road in Hill City, lead several community members...
Notorious Hill City house torn down
The department must create a plan for charging station infrastructure to receive funds...
South Dakota Department of Transportation seeking public comments on charging stations
Located on Degeest Dr. in the Elk Vale community, Heartland Heights is a new apartment complex...
Club for Boys opens low-cost apartments

Latest News

New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Yellowstone National Park to partly reopen after floods
The Justice Department reports two men have been charged with a federal hate crime for...
Justice Dept.: 2 men charged with hate crime in violent attack while shouting racial slurs
Alice Kraatz speaks to Vietnam veteran Dennis Jones.
Michigan teen raises money to bring Vietnam veterans to Washington, D.C.
One firefighter is dead after a building collapse in a Philadelphia neighborhood left several...
1 firefighter dead after Philadelphia building collapse