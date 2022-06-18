What people should know when exposed to high volumes of heat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -According to Weather.com, Rapid City was hit with a smoldering 96 degrees with winds up to 18 miles per hour on Saturday, pushing families to get out and enjoy the pool.

Miles Johnson, a lifeguard at Jimmy Hilton Municipal Pool in Rapid City says people should use shaded areas as much as possible and drink plenty of water.

Johnson states “Utilize the shade as much as you can, water is really important, so drink lots of it. Wear long sleeves especially when you are swimming. There are rash guards to protect you from sunburn like long sleeve shirts that are safe for the water. Sunscreen is another good one to protect you from burns.”

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, melanoma, a form of skin cancer is on the rise with more than 7,000 deaths in 20-21. The F-D-A advises using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an S-P-F of 15 or higher. You should cover all exposed areas with sunscreen for full protection from the ultraviolet rays of the sun.

Along with protecting your skin... it’s important to stay hydrated.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.