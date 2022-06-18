Advertisement

What people should know when exposed to high volumes of heat

Rapid City was hit with a smoldering 96 degrees with winds up to 18 miles per hour on Saturday,...
Rapid City was hit with a smoldering 96 degrees with winds up to 18 miles per hour on Saturday, pushing families to get out and enjoy the pool.(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 4:47 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -According to Weather.com, Rapid City was hit with a smoldering 96 degrees with winds up to 18 miles per hour on Saturday, pushing families to get out and enjoy the pool.

Miles Johnson, a lifeguard at Jimmy Hilton Municipal Pool in Rapid City says people should use shaded areas as much as possible and drink plenty of water.

Johnson states “Utilize the shade as much as you can, water is really important, so drink lots of it. Wear long sleeves especially when you are swimming. There are rash guards to protect you from sunburn like long sleeve shirts that are safe for the water. Sunscreen is another good one to protect you from burns.”

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, melanoma, a form of skin cancer is on the rise with more than 7,000 deaths in 20-21. The F-D-A advises using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an S-P-F of 15 or higher. You should cover all exposed areas with sunscreen for full protection from the ultraviolet rays of the sun.

Along with protecting your skin... it’s important to stay hydrated.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people dead after car crash
Dr. Maryam Amouamouha is currently working on her second doctoral degree here at South Dakota...
One South Dakota Mines graduate student’s invention that could eradicate Septic systems across the world
Back in February, a shooting on Allen Gulch Road in Hill City, lead several community members...
Notorious Hill City house torn down
The department must create a plan for charging station infrastructure to receive funds...
South Dakota Department of Transportation seeking public comments on charging stations
Located on Degeest Dr. in the Elk Vale community, Heartland Heights is a new apartment complex...
Club for Boys opens low-cost apartments

Latest News

Mayor Steve Allender declared June 20th through the 26th as Pollinator Week in Rapid City. He...
Rapid City taking the lead in honoring Pollinators in the Black Hills
statue
new statues on the block!
pollen
Sniffle, cough, and sneeze! Pollen is here
ev
EV Charging Stations