Very Hot Temperatures For Tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We could see some severe storms for Northeast Wyoming this evening, but the storms won’t last very long and they will dissipate as they move into Western South Dakota. Very hot temperatures are in the forecast tomorrow with triple digits likely for eastern counties and highs in the 90s for much of our area. There are Heat Advisories in effect for Sheridan and Carter counties until 9:00pm tomorrow, and there are also Heat Advisories in effect for Ziebach, Haakon, and Jackson counties from noon-8pm tomorrow. More hot temperatures are expected for Father’s Day, but we also will have a chance of storms. More storm chances on Monday with cooler temperatures but still mild with highs around 80 by then.

