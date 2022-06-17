Advertisement

Two Noem staffers will move to campaign reelection work

Governor Kristi Noem
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:31 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(AP) - Two members of Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration are taking a leave of absence to work on her reelection campaign. Communications director Ian Fury and director of operations Ben Koisti will be moving to paid positions on Noem’s campaign beginning on June 24. Fury said in an email to state employees that he and Koisti plan to return to the administration if Noem is reelected. Fury clarified that although he and Koisti will be paid by the campaign, their leave from state government will be unpaid. Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan will fill in for Fury during his absence.

