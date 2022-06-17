Advertisement

South Dakota Department of Transportation seeking public comments on charging stations

The department must create a plan for charging station infrastructure to receive funds...
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:37 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation is seeking public input in planning where to put more electric vehicle charging stations.

The department must create a plan for charging station infrastructure to receive funds allocated as part of the federal infrastructure law passed late last year.

The eventual plan will be a framework to create a statewide network of EV fast chargers, that director of planning and engineering Mike Behm says will focus on the interstate.

”That carries the most traffic in South Dakota, as it goes from Minnesota to past Rapid City, and then of course I-29 going from north to south,” Behm said.

The first in person meeting will take place in Rapid City, at Western Dakota Tech at 5 PM June 21st.

