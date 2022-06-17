Advertisement

Residents in storm-damaged Castlewood still recovering

A tornado that occurred near Wyeville, Wis. on June 15, 2022 as seen from Highway 21 and County...
(Viewer Submission: Sara Wiza)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:19 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Residents of a small community in northeastern South Dakota are still recovering from a wave of destructive storms a month ago. Piles of debris and broken tree limbs sit on the edge of town in Castlewood, a community of about 600 near Watertown. Some homes and buildings show fresh wood from repairs, while in other places a hole in the ground is the only sign of a former structure. According to the National Weather Service, 16 tornadoes hit eastern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota on May 12. Castlewood was hit by an EF2 tornado that packed winds of 120 mph and stayed on the ground for about 2 miles.

