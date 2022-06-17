Advertisement

Police search for owner of lost fanny pack

The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most...
The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most likely illegal.(Garden City Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:05 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Idaho (CNN) – Police in Idaho are hoping to return lost property that has been found to its rightful owner, but the owner may not want to claim it.

Garden City Police are looking for the person who owns a fanny pack that was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most likely illegal.

Police posted photos of the fanny pack on social media saying the owner can give them a call or head to their headquarters to reclaim the property.

It’s a sad day when you lose your fanny pack! We found this lost property and know that the owner is probably extremely...

Posted by Garden City Police Department - Idaho on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charitable cyclist killed in South Dakota
Robert Gillis
Lead man arrested for attempted homicide
Back in February, a shooting on Allen Gulch Road in Hill City, lead several community members...
Notorious Hill City house torn down
Dr. Maryam Amouamouha is currently working on her second doctoral degree here at South Dakota...
One South Dakota Mines graduate student’s invention that could eradicate Septic systems across the world
Alexys Schille pictured with an inmate at the Pennington County Jail.
One Rapid City woman is working her dream job at an unlikely location

Latest News

Residents in storm-damaged Castlewood still recovering
In a surprise visit, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledges additional support for Ukraine.
British PM Johnson visits Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy
Five people dead after car crash
Friday’s ruling comes amid expectations that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the landmark...
Iowa court: Abortion not protected by state constitution