Hot this Weekend with Slight Chances for Storms

Rapid City forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:37 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hot temperatures are still on tap this weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds overhead. However, there will be just enough instability for isolated thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours tonight and Saturday, mainly over northeast Wyoming. Gusty downburst winds will be the main threat.

A little better chance of thunderstorms evolves Sunday night and Monday as a trough moves in from the west. Cooler air arrive, too - highs will be back into the 80s Monday and Tuesday.

More hot 80s and 90s return late next week.

