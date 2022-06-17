Homestake Opera House has some shows coming up

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For more than 100 years, the ‘Jewel of the Black Hills’ has served the area as a center for community life, bringing talent to center stage.

Disney’s the Lion King Jr. is 28th, 29th and 30th at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are $15.00 each and that goes to support their children’s program.

The Opera House was built by Phoebe Hearst with a mission to make everything in the Opera House free to the community, except for the movies that cost a nickel. In that spirit, their children’s program is free for the kids that participate. They say they are one of the only children’s programs in the Black Hills that is free.

