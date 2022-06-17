HealthWatch-Men’s Health Awareness Month

May was Women’s Health Awareness Month. This month ... the men are taking the spotlight. Dr. Stephen Neaborne has some good things to think about in this week’s edition of HealthWatch

“June is Men’s Health Awareness Month. An annual visit to your physician is a first step in managing your health. Before you go, gather information about your family history including which conditions run on one or both sides. You are more likely to have conditions such as cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, certain cancers and diabetes if a close relative also has them. Before you get concerned, family history doesn’t mean you will have the same health issues, but discussing it may prompt your physician to order additional tests. Beyond your family history, the recommended screening will vary based on factors such as your age, weight and lifestyle habits. The screenings are specific to you and your health journey. Your clinician will take many factors into account including your age, weight, prior health concerns and family history. Health risks for men in their 30′s could include weight gain, changers in your skin, reproductive difficulties, high cholesterol, high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes. However, a man in his 50′s or older could be at risk for stroke, colon cancer, heart disease, osteoporosis or arthritis. Maintaining a healthy weight by eating a health promoting diet and exercising regularly is important, as is reducing risky lifestyle habits like consuming alcohol and smoking. This is Dr. Stephen Neaborne with HealthWatch.”