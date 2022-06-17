Advertisement

Five people dead after car crash

(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022
(AP) - Five people from Wyoming, including an infant girl, are dead after the SUV they were in was rear-ended by a truck in northern Colorado. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it Monday afternoon. All five people who were killed were from Gillette, Wyoming and ranged in age from 3 months old to 51 years old. Two other vehicles were involved, and one person suffered minor injuries. The truck driver wasn’t hurt, and no charges have been filed.

