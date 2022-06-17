Advertisement

The City View Trolley is back for summer season

The City View Trolley will operate five days a week beginning next Monday. (City Photo)
The City View Trolley will operate five days a week beginning next Monday. (City Photo)(Rapid City photo)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:01 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City View Trolley returns for the summer season in Rapid City beginning June 20 with a Monday to Friday schedule. Rapid City visitors and residents will have a wide range of trolley tours with the last route departing the Milo Barber Transportation Center at 333 Sixth Street at 4 p.m.

“It’s a popular ride and a great way to see and visit some of our community’s most well-known attractions,” says said Rapid Transit System Manager Megan Gould.

The City View Trolley will take passengers on a narrated, hour-long, 15-stop tour of Rapid City and the ride fares will range from $2 for adults to $1 for children 12 and under. Riders 60 and older, disabled citizens and Medicare card holders will pay only $1, according to the Rapid Transit System.

Trolley stops include the Journey Museum, Storybook Island, Dinosaur Park, Chapel in the Hills, Founders Park, Sioux Park Formal Gardens, Main Street Square, the Berlin Wall in Memorial Park, Canyon Lake Park, and the Dahl Fine Arts Center.

Trolley rides were suspended during the 2020 summer due to COVID and operations were suspended last summer due to staff shortages.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charitable cyclist killed in South Dakota
Robert Gillis
Lead man arrested for attempted homicide
Back in February, a shooting on Allen Gulch Road in Hill City, lead several community members...
Notorious Hill City house torn down
Dr. Maryam Amouamouha is currently working on her second doctoral degree here at South Dakota...
One South Dakota Mines graduate student’s invention that could eradicate Septic systems across the world
Alexys Schille pictured with an inmate at the Pennington County Jail.
One Rapid City woman is working her dream job at an unlikely location

Latest News

Governor Kristi Noem
Two Noem staffers will move to campaign reelection work
Residents in storm-damaged Castlewood still recovering
Five people dead after car crash
bear
Black Bear Safety Tips