Very Hot Tomorrow With Some Storms

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:16 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly clear conditions will continue through the night. Tomorrow will start out sunny, but then we will see storms form in the afternoon in Northeast Wyoming. There is a 1/5 chance for severe storms for Northeast Wyoming, but as they move into Western South Dakota, the severe weather risk will diminish. The storms will mostly impact north of Rapid City as they move across the state line. Temperatures tomorrow will be very hot with highs in the 90s. Saturday will be even hotter with highs potentially in the triple digits for the South Dakota plains. Another hot day is in store for us for Father’ Day, but we also will see a chance of storms again. Temperatures for most of next week will peak in the 80s.

