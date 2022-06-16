Advertisement

South Dakota senators silent on AG impeachment vote

Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota's Republican attorney general
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:11 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(AP) - South Dakota senators are staying silent on how they will vote as they weigh whether to remove Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from office for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash. Most say they will be impartial, likening themselves to jurors or judges who must give a fair hearing to an ordeal that has fractured the state’s Republican Party and galvanized public opinion. But the circumstances surrounding the two-day trial may have already tipped some of them. The senators have had copious evidence from the crash investigation and a House impeachment investigation, but little from Ravnsborg’s side. It’s not clear whether he will testify.

