Advertisement

Mixology at Home: Smoking Gun Old Fashioned

By Jack Siebold
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:29 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Smoky cocktails have been around for some time. The current trend reportedly started in 2007 by Eben Freeman with a bourbon and coke at a New York bar.

Now, smoking guns are all the rage from dive joints to upscale bars, even in home bars.

This is my take on the first smoky cocktail I sipped, called the Smoking Gun, from RoCA in downtown Des Moines. When the smoke clears, you have one of the smoothest cocktails around.

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces bourbon
  • ½ ounce maple syrup
  • 4 dashes Angostura aromatic or orange bitters
  • Orange zest

Directions:

  • In a mixing glass, add the bourbon, syrup, bitters and ice.
  • Stir for about 30 seconds to chill ingredients.
  • Strain into a rocks glass; add a large ice cube.
  • Light your smoking gun, and put the nozzle into the glass, keeping as much of a cover over the glass as possible.
  • Let the drink sit to absorb the flavor of the smoke. The longer the smoke is left in the glass, the stronger the smoky taste will be.

When it comes to covering the drink, you can use anything heavy enough to keep a seal on the glass. I’ve even used stone coasters. The disc I use now has an opening for your smoking gun nozzle that seals once you take it out of the disc; but honestly, you don’t need to buy these. A bowl or big jar with a wide opening works just as well. Of course, if you like to have a little presentation, you can use a decorative bottle or decanter. Smoke boxes are sophisticated, but they run pretty high on the cost when compared to decanters. An old, decorative whiskey bottle is a nice touch as are small decanters for individual drinks.

Our tip today: Getting your money’s worth out of a smoking gun.

If you buy one, they can range from about $50 to $150, kind of expensive for a device you won’t use every day. But that smoking gun can do double duty ... in the kitchen. It will come in handy when the weather stops you from heading to your outdoor grill.

Experiment with adding smoke to meats, fish, even fruits and vegetables.

The wood chips are inexpensive and offer a variety of tastes, oak, maple, hickory, pecan and mesquite come to mind. Some people also dabble with herbs and dried spices.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Gillis
Lead man arrested for attempted homicide
Rapid City woman wins 75th Miss South Dakota competition and shares goals for her year of service
Rapid City woman wins 75th Miss South Dakota competition and shares goals for her year of service
Joshua Taylor Johnson, 28, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of...
Teen employee killed at Colorado Walgreens; coworker arrested
Alexys Schille pictured with an inmate at the Pennington County Jail.
One Rapid City woman is working her dream job at an unlikely location
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Uhre’s attorney requests dispositional conference

Latest News

Charitable cyclist killed in South Dakota
crash
5 common causes of fatal pedestrian accidents—and how to protect yourself
CASA program seeks volunteers, expressing a dire need for child advocates
CASA program seeks volunteers, expressing a dire need for child advocates
Team Fire or Team Police, it's up to the Rapid City people to decide in annual blood drive
Team Fire or Team Police, it’s up to the Rapid City people to decide in annual blood drive