Advertisement

“Child care stabilization grants” continue to be dispersed to daycare providers

Despite a group of GOP state lawmakers asking the Attorney General’s office to review the constitutionality of their dispersal, grants have continued to go out to providers.
(KPTV)
By Austin Goss
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - “Child care” stabilization grants have gone out to over 600 daycare providers across South Dakota since February.

This despite a group of GOP House lawmakers asking Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to have the constitutionality of the spending authority on those grants reviewed.

“Obviously, we started with $61.9 million dollars, we distributed $35.4 million,” Brenda Tidball-Zeltinger told members of the Joint Committee on Appropriations Wednesday. Tidball-Zeltinger is the Deputy Cabinet Secretary for the Department of Social Services, who oversaw the dispersal of the grants. “That leaves us with $25 million remaining, we now have what we are calling the final application period, the final distribution phase.”

All in all, 673 state certified daycare providers have received the grants already distributed, made available through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The push to have the Attorney General’s office review the constitutionality of the dispersal of funds came immediately following the close of the legislative session in March. In February, Governor Kristi Noem announced that she initiated the dispersal of those funds, and that she would not need any further authority from the legislature to do so because the appropriation had been approved in the previous years budget. The State Senate unanimously passed a resolution agreeing with the Governor’s argument.

State Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls), co-chair of the Joint Committee on Appropriations, spearheaded the effort to have the Attorney General review the constitutionality of the dispersal.

“If we didn’t discuss an item, we didn’t appropriate dollars for a certain program to actually have the dollars to fund it, that still has to happen,” Karr said.

But the Attorney General’s office confirmed Wednesday that a review into the matter had not been initiated.

“At this time, there is no activity regarding the issue of daycare funding within the Office of the Attorney General,” Chief of Staff Tim Bormann said in a statement.

Karr and other members of the Appropriations committee also continue to raise other concerns about the daycare grant program as well. Chief among those concerns, that only state certified day care providers are eligible for the grants, not locally certified providers.

“Government programs are classic for picking winners and losers,” Karr said. “We brought this up during session, if you’re going to provide something, some sort of subsidy dollars or assistance, I think it should be available to everybody, instead of just folks that are registered through a particular entity.”

The Attorney General’s office also did not offer up any sort of timeline in regards to when they think the issue could be passed along for review by another entity.

Copyright 2022 Gray Television. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Gillis
Lead man arrested for attempted homicide
Rapid City woman wins 75th Miss South Dakota competition and shares goals for her year of service
Rapid City woman wins 75th Miss South Dakota competition and shares goals for her year of service
Joshua Taylor Johnson, 28, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of...
Teen employee killed at Colorado Walgreens; coworker arrested
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Uhre’s attorney requests dispositional conference
Alexys Schille pictured with an inmate at the Pennington County Jail.
One Rapid City woman is working her dream job at an unlikely location

Latest News

CASA program seeks volunteers, expressing a dire need for child advocates
CASA program seeks volunteers, expressing a dire need for child advocates
One Rapid City woman is working her dream job at an unlikely location
One Rapid City woman is working her dream job at an unlikely location
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Uhre’s attorney requests dispositional conference
The city’s air quality specialist Michelle Tech said that no matter what you’re carrying, it...
Truckers reminded to cover their loads by the city