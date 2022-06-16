Advertisement

Charitable cyclist killed in South Dakota

(Storyblocks)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:53 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - - Authorities say a Canadian bicyclist who was raising money for his granddaughter’s kidney transplant with a long-distance ride has died from injuries suffered when he was struck by a truck driver in South Dakota. Jean-Pierre Petit, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was hit from behind by the cargo truck Thursday while riding on the shoulder of Interstate 29. Petit died Monday at a Sioux Falls hospital. The 53-year-old was planning to cycle from Winnipeg to Hot Springs in the Black Hills of South Dakota, where there’s a fountain of natural spring water called the Kidney Springs. The Highway Patrol is investigating whether to file charges against the 65-year-old truck driver.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Gillis
Lead man arrested for attempted homicide
Rapid City woman wins 75th Miss South Dakota competition and shares goals for her year of service
Rapid City woman wins 75th Miss South Dakota competition and shares goals for her year of service
Joshua Taylor Johnson, 28, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of...
Teen employee killed at Colorado Walgreens; coworker arrested
Alexys Schille pictured with an inmate at the Pennington County Jail.
One Rapid City woman is working her dream job at an unlikely location
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Uhre’s attorney requests dispositional conference

Latest News

crash
5 common causes of fatal pedestrian accidents—and how to protect yourself
CASA program seeks volunteers, expressing a dire need for child advocates
CASA program seeks volunteers, expressing a dire need for child advocates
“Child care stabilization grants” continue to be dispersed to daycare providers
One Rapid City woman is working her dream job at an unlikely location
One Rapid City woman is working her dream job at an unlikely location