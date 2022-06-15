World champion breakaway roper signs with Monument Health

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sawyer Gilbert, a professional breakaway roper, has signed a sports sponsorship agreement with Monument Health.

Gilbert is a two-time South Dakota high school state champion breakaway roper who competed in goat tying, team roping, cutting and breakaway roping during her high school.

“Specialists that help me excel in my performance, diet, and training are one of the keys to my game, and I truly believe it is what sets me apart from the rest of my competitors in my field. I am fortunate to partner with Monument Health and be a part of this elite group of professionals in and out of the healthcare industry,” says Gilbert.

In 2021, she won Cheyenne Frontier Days, Pendleton Round Up, and finished off her 2021 season by winning the NFBR Average and World Title.

Gilbert is the sixth professional athlete to sign with Monument Health Sports Performance Institute. She joins Dennae Russell, professional Paralympic snowboarder, Ricki Engesser, professional breakaway roper, James Carter, professional freestyle motocross athlete, Tamara Gorman, U.S.A. national team triathlete, and Martin Christofferson, U.S.A. National Team Bobsled athlete.

