Sunny and Windy Today; Heat Wave by the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gusty westerly winds can be expected today. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect for northwest South Dakota where winds could gust over 55 miles per hour. Expect gusts to over 30 miles per hour in Rapid City. Skies will be sunny. No storms expected today!

Strong high pressure builds over the area late this week on into the weekend. Hot 90s are likely by Friday and the weekend, with some spots east of the Black Hills experiencing 100 degree heat Saturday afternoon. A cold front will move into the area Sunday night and Monday, bringing a chance of thunderstorms and somewhat cooler temperatures.

